Apple Considering More Ads on its Podcasts, Says Report

Apple is reportedly considering selling more ads on its self-produced podcasts, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

This marks a potential shift in the company’s strategy, as its podcasts have historically been ad-free. The podcasts under consideration for ad placements include limited series like “The Line,” “Hooked,” and “Run, Bambi, Run,” which are produced by the Apple TV team.

The iPhone maker has already ventured into podcast ad sales in July, announcing that U.S. insurance company State Farm would sponsor the second season of its Apple News show “After the Whistle.” This indicates that the company has the capability to expand its ad sales efforts. However, its high-profile, narrative programming has remained without ads so far.

The move could align with the broader industry trend of producing fewer, lower-risk shows while focusing on recouping production costs. It also raises questions about user privacy, a subject Apple frequently emphasizes. Podcast ads often target users based on their IP addresses, and it remains to be seen whether Apple will adopt this approach or stick to general season sponsors, as it did with “After the Whistle.”

In response to a request for comment to Bloomberg, an Apple spokesperson referred to the aforementioned program but did not elaborate further.

