Koodo Debuts 20GB Promo in Quebec, $70/90GB for Existing Customers

Telus-owned Koodo is offering up a promo plan right now for its customers in Quebec.

The company’s 20GB 4G plan is available for $34 per month right now. It includes unlimited Canada-wide minutes and only nationwide SMS/MMS (no international). You get the usual call display, voicemail and other extras.

Extra data is billed at $13/100MB, or $130/1GB. You also get one free perk such as premium voicemail or unlimited international SMS. Also, the plan is not available for existing customers to switch over to.

This 20GB plan is not available in other provinces. The closest thing outside of Quebec is a $39/10GB or $45/30GB plan.

This same $34/20GB plan is available back at Freedom Mobile right now (it was 10GB and has been flip-flopping back and forth). We previously saw Telus-owned Public Mobile offer a $34/20GB plan.

As for existing Koodo customers? Check your accounts online because some special promos are being offered, including a $70/90GB plan and $39/30GB plan, at 4G data speeds.