Rogers Entices Fido Customers with 5G Plans, iPhone 15 Promo

Gary Ng
2 days ago

join rogers hello 5g

Rogers is rolling out a new strategy to lure existing Fido customers to its 5G network, offering promotional plans and an iPhone 15 deal.

Fido has yet to introduce 5G plans unlike its rivals Koodo (Telus) and Virgin Plus (Bell) and Freedom Mobile. But Rogers aims to change this by offering up some deals unavailable on its website.

The promotional offers include a $42 per month plan with 30GB of 5G data, unlimited Canada to US calling, and unlimited international SMS/MMS. Another plan for Fido customers switching to Rogers is a $50 per month plan with 40GB of 5G data, notes RFD users.

Additionally, Rogers is offering an iPhone 15 promotion for switchers. Customers can get the iPhone 15 for $0 per month after a bill credit for 24 months, provided they have an eligible trade-in and opt for Upfront Edge.

This offer requires customers to return the phone within two years and subscribe to a $50 per month plan with 75GB of data after an Automatic Payments discount. The full price of the iPhone 15 is $1,161 from Fido, and this limited-time offer is available in-store only says the Fido website.

“Join Rogers and say hello to 5G”, says the banner on the Fido website after customers log in to their accounts.

A Fido spokesperson confirmed to iPhone in Canada on Wednesday that these Rogers 5G offers are available to existing postpaid and prepaid Fido customers.

