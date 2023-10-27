Bell Media, FOX Partner for Canadian Original Series Distribution

Bell Media and FOX Entertainment Global announced a new licensing and distribution agreement today, aimed at supporting Canadian original productions.

The deal will cover content across all Bell Media platforms, including CTV and Crave, as well as FOX in the U.S. FOX Entertainment Global will handle global distribution.

The partnership will focus on English-language scripted dramas and comedies, unscripted competition shows, and docuseries. Initial projects are slated to be produced in Canada by Neshama Entertainment.

“This new partnership with FOX Entertainment Global bolsters Bell Media’s commitment to the creation of original Canadian content that resonates both at home and abroad,” said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media.

“The high-level of world-class talent in Canada makes this pact even more attractive, and Neshama and Bell shepherding these projects through the country’s proven production community allows Canadian content to have scale both locally and globally,” said Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming at FOX Entertainment, in a statement.

Under the terms of the ongoing agreement, Bell Media’s CTV or Crave will act as the commissioning broadcaster for all series. Content will initially be produced by Neshama Entertainment and distributed globally by FOX Entertainment Global.