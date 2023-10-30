Apple M3 24-inch iMac Canadian Pricing Now Available

Apple announced its next-generation M3 chip family tonight for the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac.

Canadian pricing for the new M3 iMac is now available—check it out below:

iMac with 8-core GPU starts at $1,699 (CAD) and $1,629 (CAD) for education, and is available in four colours : green, pink, blue, and silver. You get an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse.

: green, pink, blue, and silver. You get an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse. iMac with 10-core GPU starts at $1,949 (CAD) and $1,819 (CAD) for education, and is available in seven colours: green, pink, blue, silver, but also purple, yellow and orange. There’s a starting 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, but also two additional USB 3 ports, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Gigabit Ethernet.

Compared to the 2021 24-inch iMac with M1, starting prices have increased by $100 in Canada for each configuration, which is not a surprise considering foreign exchange rates and inflation are out of control right now.

Are you upgrading your Intel iMac to a new M3 iMac?