Apple M3 24-inch iMac Canadian Pricing Now Available

Compared to the 2021 24-inch iMac with M1, starting prices have increased by $100 in Canada for each configuration, which is not a surprise considering foreign exchange rates and inflation are out of control right now.
Are you upgrading your Intel iMac to a new M3 iMac?
Apple has announced its latest MacBook Pro models, featuring the new M3 family of chips: M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 is priced from $2,099 in Canada and is aimed at everyday tasks as well as performance-intensive applications. The 14- and 16-inch models with M3 Pro and M3 Max...
The Apple Store is now back online and Apple has taken the wraps off its new M3 MacBook Pro Canadian pricing, which you can find below: 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 starts at $2,099 (CAD) and $1,969 (CAD) for education 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro starts at $2,699 (CAD) and $2,499 (CAD) for education...
Apple has unveiled its latest chipsets—M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max—touted as the most advanced chips ever designed for personal computers. These chips are the first in the industry to utilize 3-nanometer process technology, offering significant performance improvements and new capabilities for Mac devices. "With 3-nanometer technology, a next-generation GPU architecture, a higher-performance CPU, faster...