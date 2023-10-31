Telus to Bring FLO EV Chargers Real-Time Connectivity

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Flo ultra charger

Telus and electric vehicle charging network FLO, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at bolstering Canada’s EV charging infrastructure.

Quebec-based FLO will utilize Telus’ dedicated IoT network solutions and connectivity platforms to enhance the reliability and operational efficiency of its Level 2 and Direct Current Fast Chargers (DCFC) across North America. The technology is expected to provide real-time visibility on at least 60,000 of FLO’s chargers, including the new FLO Ultra fast charger, which offers a convenient and fast charging experience for users. Real-time info means customers will be able to see which chargers are being used or not, or not functioning properly.

“This agreement underpins Telus’ commitment to lead in sustainability, finding ways to use our world-leading connectivity and technology to drive environmental change,” said Navin Arora, Executive Vice-President of Telus and President of Telus Business Solutions and Telus Agriculture & Consumer Goods, in a statement on Tuesday.

“FLO is focused on providing EV drivers the best charging experience,” said Louis Tremblay, FLO President and CEO. “Telus will help FLO advance this mission by providing critical support to keep our chargers communicating with our network and maintaining FLO’s leading uptime of more than 98 percent.”

Tesla’s Supercharger network has an uptime of 99.99%, so that usurps FLO’s claims. Earlier this year, FLO adopted Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS).

The partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with both companies’ sustainability goals.FLO’s network enables more than 1.5 million charging sessions each month.

