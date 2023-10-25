Telus Rolls Out Extended Coverage on Hwy 14 on Vancouver Island

Telus has introduced extended network coverage for its postpaid wireless customers and those of its subsidiary, Koodo, along Highway 14 from Sooke to Port Renfrew on southern Vancouver Island in British Columbia.

The new coverage aims to enhance wireless connectivity in the region and will allow customers to use voice, text, and data services without additional charges, explained a Telus spokesperson to iPhone in Canada.

To access data, customers will need to enable data roaming on their devices. To be eligible for this extended network coverage, customers must be on a postpaid Telus mobility plan and have data roaming enabled. The coverage comes with certain limitations:

VoLTE and 5G networks are not accessible; devices will connect to LTE for data and 3G for voice.

Voicemail retrieval will require entering a passcode for regular voicemail, while Visual Voicemail will function as usual.

Upon entering the extended network coverage area, devices will disconnect from the Telus network and reconnect to a partner’s network, a process that typically takes a few seconds. This disconnection will interrupt ongoing calls and data sessions, requiring users to reinitiate them.

Network identifiers will display the partner carrier’s name instead of “Telus,” indicating that the device is connected to the extended network coverage. Android devices may display a small “R” for roaming, but no additional fees will apply within Canada.

All usage while connected to the extended network will be billed according to the customer’s current rate plan, including any airtime and long-distance rates.

Telus is also working to extend this coverage to Koodo prepaid and Public Mobile customers, although no timeline has been provided for this expansion, explained the Telus spokesperson.