Here are PlayStation Plus’ Monthly Games: November 2023

Sony has revealed the new array of games available to redeem and install this month for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Expanding the player’s library, each of the three new titles will be available starting November 7th, 2023.

PlayStation Plus is available in three tiers. Subscribers can access an array of benefits across the Essential, Extra, and Premium subscriptions. Starting at $11.99 per month, PlayStation Plus includes online access, cloud saves, and the ability to redeem and play monthly PlayStation Plus titles.

It’s worth noting that 12-month subscription prices were raised in Canada, starting in September. Annual subscriptions are now $94.99 for Essential, $154.99 for Extra, and $189.99 for 12 months of access to Premium.

Here are your PlayStation Plus titles for November 2023.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition | PS4

For the first time ever, experience the Mafia II crime drama all in one package, remastered and presented in stunning HD detail.

Live the life of a gangster during the golden era of organized crime. War hero Vito Scaletta becomes entangled with the mob in hopes of paying his father’s debts in Post-World War 2 Empire Bay, NY, a city sprawling with opportunity and where organized crime thrives on the booming industries of post-war America.

Alongside his buddy Joe, Vito works to prove himself, climbing the family ladder with crimes of larger reward, status and consequence.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers | PS4

In this online asymmetrical action game, a team of 7 ordinary citizens tries to survive the Raider (a classic Dragon Ball rival such as Cell, Frieza, and Buu), who will hunt them down and evolve during the game into an unstoppable force.

Escaping won’t be so easy: cooperate with others while there is still time, but the Raider or other Survivors’ decisions might force you to go at it alone. As a Raider, you will enjoy overwhelming powers to hunt and wipe out Survivors. Master each Raider’s unique abilities to track, and catch your victims to evolve, and become even more powerful!

Whether you’re a Raider or a Survivor, choose your progression path and unlock skills, skins, and items to fine-tune your own personal strategy to escape as a Survivor or triumph as a Raider.

Aliens Fireteam Elite | PS4, PS5

Discover what hides in the ruins and caves beneath in this third-person survival shooter set in the Aliens universe. Play with up to two players or AI as you battle through four campaigns to explore the mystery of a new planet, LV-895.

Build your Marine the way you want. Level up in each of six unique classes or be a master of one. Choose your weapon – everything from magnums and SMGs to rocket launchers – and use over 130 unique perks to create the build of your choice. Build your fireteam focusing on class composition, consumables, and weapons to take down Xenomorphs, beat Challenge Card runs, or play various game modes with friends.

Blast through hordes of Xenomorphs, evade deadly Prowlers and Spitters and set up defensive positions to stay alive long enough to get your fireteam to safety.

As always it’s worth claiming these three games. Even if you don’t intend on playing them this month, you’ll be able to play them in the future as long as you have an active PlayStation Plus membership. All three titles are available until December 4th. Keep in mind that subscribers only have until November 6th to redeem The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22 and Weird West.

In October, Sony rebranded Bravia Core to Sony Pictures Core. Available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Sony Pictures Core offers players the ability to purchase or rent up to 2,000 movies. PlayStation Plus members now receive a 15 percent discount on all content available for purchase and rental during the month.