Apple Updates Logic Pro for Mac and iPad with New Features

Apple has unveiled updates to its Logic Pro software for both the Mac and iPad. These updates available today are designed to boost user creativity and optimize the music production workflow, says the iPhone maker.

The newly introduced Mastering Assistant equips musicians with a suite of intuitive tools, enabling them to produce a release-ready mix with efficiency. Additionally, the support for 32-bit float recording offers artists a significant upgrade in recording quality, ensuring flexibility during post-production.

Exclusive to the Mac version, tools such as Sample Alchemy and Beat Breaker have been integrated. Initially available on the iPad, these features allow for innovative sample manipulation and dynamic audio reshaping. Furthermore, Mac users can explore two new sound packs: Hybrid Textures and Vox Melodics, which expand the software’s sound library.

On the iPad front, the Quick Sampler Recorder mode stands out. This feature empowers users to instantly capture sounds using the iPad’s built-in microphone, facilitating the creation of custom instruments wherever they are. The update also brings enhanced multitasking capabilities, including Split View and Stage Manager, ensuring a seamless user experience. To assist users in navigating these features, the in-app Lessons section has been expanded, offering guidance on a range of topics from mastering techniques to beat creation.

Logic Pro 10.8 for Mac is now available as a free update for existing users. New users need to pay $249.99 CAD which includes a free trial. Logic Pro for Mac requires macOS Ventura 13.5 or later.

Meanwhile, Logic Pro for iPad 1.1 comes with a price tag of $6.99 CAD per month or $69 CAD annually, with a free trial for first-time users. Logic Pro for iPad requires iPadOS 17 or later, and an iPad with Apple A12 Bionic chip or later.