Apple Updates Final Cut Pro for Mac and iPad with New Features

Final Cut Pro Update on Mac

Apple has announced an update to Final Cut Pro for Mac, introducing new tools designed to simplify complex edits and enhance export speeds it says. The update includes:

Automatic Timeline Scrolling : This feature keeps clips in view during playback, aiding editors in maintaining focus.

: This feature keeps clips in view during playback, aiding editors in maintaining focus. Timeline Organization : Editors can now view their timeline at a glance and differentiate clips by assigned role, with distinct colours for video and audio roles.

: Editors can now view their timeline at a glance and differentiate clips by assigned role, with distinct colours for video and audio roles. Efficient Editing : A new option allows editors to combine overlapping connected clips into a single connected storyline, streamlining the editing process.

: A new option allows editors to combine overlapping connected clips into a single connected storyline, streamlining the editing process. Optimized for Apple Silicon: Exporting projects is faster, utilizing media engines for simultaneous processing. An improved machine-learning model for Object Tracker enhances the analysis of movement on Macs with Apple silicon.

Final Cut Pro Innovations for iPad

Final Cut Pro for iPad is also receiving updates, making video editing on the go more powerful, according to Apple:

Voiceover Recording : Creators can record live audio directly in the timeline using built-in or external microphones.

: Creators can record live audio directly in the timeline using built-in or external microphones. Workflow Enhancements : New stabilization options, connected storylines, and the ability to ingest footage directly into projects speed up the editing process.

: New stabilization options, connected storylines, and the ability to ingest footage directly into projects speed up the editing process. New Editing Tools: Keyboard shortcuts for voiceover and grouping, new colour-grading presets, and a selection of titles and generators are now available.

Pricing and Availability

Final Cut Pro 10.7 for Mac will be available as a free update for existing users and at $399.99 CAD for new users. A free 90-day trial is also offered.

As for Final Cut Pro for iPad 1.3, it will be available for $6.99 CAD per month or $69 CAD per year, with a one-month free trial. Compatibility requires an M1 chip iPad model or later and iPadOS 16.6.

These updates come as Apple announced new updates to Logic Pro for Mac and iPad earlier on Monday. Ahead of the holidays, these are the most exciting updates to come from Apple, aside from the new M3 chip lineup for the Mac.