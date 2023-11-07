Streaming ‘Yellowstone’ in Canada Now Only on Paramount+

Austin Blake
3 seconds ago

Yellowstone paramount hero
Paramount+ has officially become the streaming platform for the ‘Yellowstone’ series in Canada, encompassing all existing seasons and the initial episodes of its fifth and final season.

Starting today, Canadian audiences can stream the entire ‘Yellowstone’ collection on Paramount+, including the latest season’s first eight episodes. Previously, you could stream ‘Yellowstone’ on Amazon’s Prime Video.

“Paramount+ is proud to be the new Canadian streaming destination for ‘Yellowstone,’ a series that has captured the audience’s imagination. Now, fans can dive deep into the Dutton family saga from the very beginning, all in one place,” said Doug Smith, Senior Vice President of Streaming & Content Licensing at Paramount Global, Canada.

‘Yellowstone,’ produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (actor Kevin Costner), who oversees the largest continuous cattle ranch in the United States. The series is a study of power dynamics, family loyalty, and the endless challenges of ranch life, set against the backdrop of America’s rugged landscape.

The show features Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and Cole Hauser, and is co-created by Taylor Sheridan, known for his Oscar-nominated work.

Last week, Paramount confirmed the final episodes of ‘Yellowstone’ would be delayed to November 2024.

In addition to ‘Yellowstone,’ Paramount+ offers the prequels ‘1883’ and ‘1923,’ which dive into the Dutton family’s past, exploring their journey to Montana and the trials they face in the early 20th century, including pandemics, economic hardships, and the end of Prohibition.

