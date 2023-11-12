iOS 18 Will Be an ‘Ambitious and Compelling’ Update, Says Report

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports in his Sunday PowerOn newsletter that Apple’s recent strategic decisions reveal a concerted effort to ensure the quality and performance of its upcoming 2024 software updates, including iOS 18.

This ambition follows a rare move by Craig Federighi, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, to temporarily freeze development on major software updates, including iOS 18, to focus on debugging and enhancing performance.

Apple’s decision to pause reflects a significant shift in its approach to software development, echoing a similar move in 2019 when the company restructured its procedures due to bugs and feature delays. This time, the halt came right after reaching a key milestone in iOS 18 and macOS 15 development, allowing an extra week dedicated solely to addressing glitches.

The 2024 updates are critical for Apple, especially as it races to catch up with rivals like Google and OpenAI in generative AI technology. iOS 18 is anticipated to bring such advancements to the iPhone. This becomes even more crucial as the hardware of the iPhone 16 is not expected to see major advances next year, placing a greater emphasis on software to attract more sales and customers.

Inside Apple, the upcoming operating systems are described as “ambitious and compelling,” with significant new features, designs, and improvements in security and performance, reports Gurman.

Federighi’s policy, known as The Pact, emphasizes the importance of immediate bug fixing, especially when new features cause regressions in the build. Apple software has been buggy lately so let’s see if we continue to see improvements in releases leading up to iOS 18 next year. Apple needs to step up and bring us some new software features because iOS hasn’t changed much in the past few years. There needs to be an easier way to organize apps as it’s still frustrating as hell.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link.We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple to Challenge EU’s Digital Markets Act in Appeal: Report

Apple is set to confront the European Union's stringent measures against Big Tech's market dominance, marking the onset of expected multiple appeals against the Digital Markets Act. The EU's decision to include the entire App Store in the bloc's new antitrust measures will be challenged, reported by Bloomberg. Sources familiar with the situation also reveal...
Austin Blake
5 hours ago

Alleged ArriveCan App Lies and Threats ‘Extremely Concerning’: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described allegations involving threats and deceit linked to the ArriveCan app as “extremely concerning” during a session in the House of Commons on Wednesday. The allegations were raised by Cameron MacDonald, Assistant Deputy Minister at Health Canada, implicating Minh Doan, the federal government's Chief Technology Officer, reports The Globe and Mail....
John Quintet
6 hours ago

Apple Agrees to Pay $25 Million Settlement in Discrimination Case 

Apple has reached a $25 million settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over allegations of discriminatory hiring practices. The case, involving the largest penalty under the Immigration and Nationality Act's anti-discrimination clause, accused Apple of unfairly discriminating against U.S. citizens and certain non-citizens with permanent work rights in the U.S. The investigation, which started in...
John Quintet
2 days ago