Telus-owned Koodo has launched a Black Friday plan for $40 per month.

The plan at $40 per month includes 40GB of 4G data for bring-your-own-phone customers, along with 1 perk such as rollover data, which is being highlighted on its website. The plan also includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and messaging, while data overages are at $130/1GB.

Other promo plans on right now from Koodo:

$34/20GB 4G

$55/50GB 5G

Fido is offering the $40/40GB plan as well right now but only for 24 months, while Virgin Plus also has the $40/40GB 4G plan as well, which is no surprise.

When Black Friday officially kicks off next week, we’ll see if we get some better smartphone deals, like last year, which saw a free iPhone 11 to go with a $45/50GB plan.