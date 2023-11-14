Samsung Reportedly Developing Energy-Saving OLED for iPhone 16

Reports indicate the forthcoming iPhone 16 might boast a more energy-efficient display, courtesy of a new OLED material set developed by Samsung exclusively for Apple, according to MacRumors.

This material set comprises diverse components, including capping layers, crucial in modifying the screen’s optical characteristics.

Specialist manufacturers produce each component, supplied to Samsung for constructing the final OLED panel.

Varied compositions within the set can impact the OLED panel’s attributes like lifespan, brightness, color accuracy, or manufacturing efficiency.

Earlier, Samsung deployed the “M12” material set for the iPhone 15 models while crafting a new “M14” set for Apple’s 2024 iPhones. The intent behind this development, previously unclear, is now speculated to enhance the OLED panel’s energy efficiency.

As per Korean Ubi Research analyst Daejeong Yoon, Samsung’s focus has shifted towards replacing blue fluorescent materials with a blue phosphorescence, potentially reducing the OLED panel’s overall power consumption.

Yoon suggests Samsung may reserve this power-efficient material, initially intended for foldable phones in 2024, for Apple’s M14 set due to its challenging development process.

Quoting Yoon, “M14 will be applied to the iPhone 17 in 2025 after its debut in the ‌iPhone 16‌ next year, extending its application period to two years.”

The anticipated ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max are rumored to offer larger displays, with the Pro expected to sport a 6.3-inch display and the Pro Max possibly reaching 6.9 inches.