Apple Music Classical iPad App Launches, 8 Months Later

Back in March, the standalone Apple Music Classical app was released for iPhone users.

“Apple Music Classical also makes it easy for beginners to get acquainted with the genre thanks to hundreds of Essentials playlists, insightful composer biographies, deep-dive guides for many key works, and intuitive browsing features,” said Apple at the time.

Subscribers of Apple Music get a standalone app for classical music for their iPhone. An iPad app was unavailable at the time.

Two months later in May, the Apple Music Classical app made its way to Android users, while the iPad and Mac apps were delayed. Fast forward eight months later, Apple has finally launched Apple Music Classical for iPad.

“@AppleClassical, now also available on iPad. Get it now from the App Store, included with your Apple Music subscription at no extra cost,” said Apple on X on early Thursday morning. The Mac version remains MIA at the moment and it’s unclear when CarPlay support will arrive as well. Apple, get it together will ya?

Click here to download Apple Music Classical for iPad in the App Store.