Apple Gift Cards Black Friday Deal Gives You a 10% Bonus

If you’re looking for a Black Friday deal on Apple Gift Cards, it’s time to open up your PC Optimum app.

The 5,000 points bonus for every $50 spent on Apple Gift Cards is back, and it’s showing up in our app (it’s not showing for everyone). 5,000 points is equivalent to $5 to spend, or 10% back on your $50 purchase. This offer applies to Apple Gift Cards purchased in-store and there’s a limit of $500 per customer in a single visit.

You can make your Apple Gift Card purchase at any participating store under the Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart banners. The fine print says you may need to wait up to 3 weeks to see your points added to your account.

Your Apple Gift Cards applied to your Apple ID means this discounted balance can be used for all your digital purchases from the company, including its online store. That means saving 10%. With Apple recently increasing the price of select subscription services, this is the only way to save.

The Apple Gift Card bonus offer expires on November 22, 2023.

Thanks Nick