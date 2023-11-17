Apple Gift Cards Black Friday Deal Gives You a 10% Bonus

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

apple gift card hero

If you’re looking for a Black Friday deal on Apple Gift Cards, it’s time to open up your PC Optimum app.

The 5,000 points bonus for every $50 spent on Apple Gift Cards is back, and it’s showing up in our app (it’s not showing for everyone). 5,000 points is equivalent to $5 to spend, or 10% back on your $50 purchase. This offer applies to Apple Gift Cards purchased in-store and there’s a limit of $500 per customer in a single visit.

You can make your Apple Gift Card purchase at any participating store under the Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart banners. The fine print says you may need to wait up to 3 weeks to see your points added to your account.

Your Apple Gift Cards applied to your Apple ID means this discounted balance can be used for all your digital purchases from the company, including its online store. That means saving 10%. With Apple recently increasing the price of select subscription services, this is the only way to save.

The Apple Gift Card bonus offer expires on November 22, 2023.

Thanks Nick

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link.We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Sonos Black Friday Deals in Canada are Now Live

Sonos has launched its Black Friday deals in Canada, offering up to 22% off select speakers and home theatre products. This is your chance to buy the new Era 100 on discount at 22% off, while the company's excellent Arc soundbar and Sub Mini are also on sale. Check out the full list of Black...
IIC Deals
33 mins ago

Amazon’s Early Black Friday Deals in Canada are Here

Amazon's early Black Friday deals have gone live today, offering a variety of savings on the company's own devices, home goods, clothing, and more. Check out the deals we've curated from the sale list for you below...this is a great time to complete your holiday shopping from the palm of your hand. This is the...
IIC Deals
2 hours ago