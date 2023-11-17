Fido Launches Black Friday $34/30GB Plan

Gary Ng
3 seconds ago

fido black friday 2023

Rogers-owned Fido has launched a new plan for Black Friday, increasing the data for the $34 per month plan that’s being offered from most flanker brands.

Fido says bring your own phone customers can get a $34/30GB plan after Automatic Payments Discount. This plan previously had 20GB of data but now it’s up to 30GB, a 10GB bonus. The plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited messaging. At $34 per month before tax, this might be a suitable option as someone’s first cellphone plan that has a relatively decent amount of data at 30GB.

Right now, Videotron’s Freedom Mobile is offering the same $34/30GB plan but it has 5G data speeds instead of 4G with Fido. However, you do have the full Rogers network with Fido compared to Freedom Mobile’s growing nationwide rollout.

Besides the $40/40GB plan available today from most wireless brands and this $34/30GB plan today—will we see even better offers when the official Black Friday lands next week?

As of writing, Public Mobile, Koodo and Virgin Plus have yet to match there $34/30GB price point, but expect that to happen shortly. Email us tips@iphoneincanada.ca if you spot any changes so we can share with the community.

