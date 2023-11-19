Fido Launches $45/50GB Canada-US Plan in Quebec

Rogers-owned Fido has launched a new $45 per month plan that includes unlimited talk, text and data in Canada and the US. This plan currently is only available in Quebec at the moment.

The $45 plan for bring your own device customers includes 50GB of data to be used in Canada and the U.S. For those that travel down south, this plan eliminates any need to deal with roaming plans or eSIMs and such. Fido says it’s only available for new subscribers.

This plan looks to match a similar plan from Videotron’s Freedom Mobile, which also is priced at $45 with 50GB data to be used in Canada and the U.S. However, Freedom Mobile’s plan includes 5G data, whereas Fido is still 4G.

Rogers is also offering this $45/50GB Canada-US plan in Quebec.

It’s unclear if Fido will expand the $45/50GB plan outside of Quebec, but with Freedom offering the plan across Canada, you can remain hopeful it might happen.