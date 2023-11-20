Fido and Virgin $29/30GB Plan Being Offered at Select Dealers, But Wait

Fido (Rogers) and Virgin Mobile (Bell) appear to be introducing some further price tweaks leading up to Black Friday, available from dealers.

Dealers such as Wireless Wave are advertising a $29/month plan with 30GB of data from Fido and Virgin. This is the $34/30GB promo plan that’s ongoing but with a $5/month discount for 12 months. This is available for new activations and the $60 activation fee applies, reported numerous RFD users.

Now, from the surface this looks like a ‘deal’ for one year, but in reality it’s not great. It’s essentially the $34/30GB promo plan without the $60 activation fee, or the $29 plan with $60 activation fee. They both work out to $408 per year (clever girl). Either way, telecoms have a vice grip on your wallet (and other regions).

As this week proceeds into Black Friday, hold the line for hopefully better wireless deals like last year ($45/50GB with free iPhone 11).