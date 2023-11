Rogers-owned Chatr is offering up Black Friday ‘bonus gigs’ on select plans, giving customers 35GB of extra data per month for 24 months, which is far higher than what we’ve seen in the past.

Here are the 4G LTE plans available right now plus the monthly data bonus for 24 months for Black Friday:

$75/20GB Canada-US + 35GB

$65/15GB Canada-US + 35GB

$55/10GB Canada-US + 35GB

$45/5GB + 35GB

$40/2.5GB + 35GB

$35/1GB + 35GB

$30/500MB + 6GB

All plans also include one month’s fee in credit as well. Data speeds with 4G LTE are up to 150 Mbps and all plans include unlimited Canada-wide talk and international messaging.

Even with the bonus data, $34/30GB plans from Fido, Koodo, Virgin Plus and Public Mobile look to be the main Black Friday plans this year.