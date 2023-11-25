Black Friday Overwhelms Public Mobile and Koodo

John Quintet
20 mins ago

Telus-owned Public Mobile and Koodo are currently being overwhelmed by their Black Friday deals.

When Public Mobile increased its $34/month 5G plan to include 40GB of data (up from 20GB), the company’s website slowed to a halt. Many were unable to log in and change to these new promo plans.

Public Mobile acknowledged the outage, saying, “Due to the overwhelming popularity of our Black Friday Deals, some customers may be experiencing latency issues, leading to login or access challenges in areas of My Account.”

“Rest assured, our teams are working to resolve this and ensure a smooth experience for everyone. We appreciate your patience and apologize for the inconvenience. We’ll continue to share updates as they become available. Thank you,” said Public Mobile in its community forums.

As for Koodo, the company’s website is equally as slow right now, according to iPhone in Canada readers. On Saturday morning, Koodo upped its $34 Black Friday plan to now include 50GB data.

Logging in works, but trying to switch plans results in a looping, frozen webpage. Scheduling callbacks looks to be not possible due to the overwhelming demand, while the wait on Facebook Messenger says six hours.

What’s your experience with Public Mobile and Koodo right now?

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Telus

Koodo Offers New Plans for Existing Customers from $45/60GB

The Telus plan changes keep coming, as its flanker brand Koodo has debuted new plans for existing customers. According to info received from iPhone in Canada readers, here’s what’s being offered: $45/60GB 5G (new) $50/70GB 5G (new) $55/80GB 5G $60/100GB 5G Canada-US $65/120GB 5G Canada-US All of these plans include Canada-wide minutes and unlimited messaging....
Gary Ng
48 seconds ago

Koodo Launches $34/50GB Black Friday Plan

Telus-owned Koodo is again tweaking its $34 Black Friday plan and on Saturday morning has ramped up the data to 50GB. Previously this $34 plan being offered by flanker brands was at $34/20GB. But then it increased to $34/40GB yesterday and now we’re seeing it at $34/50GB at 4G speeds. The plan offers unlimited Canada-wide...
Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Public Mobile Launches $29/10GB Plan on Black Friday

Telus-owned Public Mobile had added more plans to the mix on Black Friday. After ramping up its $34/month 5G plan from 20GB to 40GB to match rivals, it has now added a new 4G plan geared towards lighter users at $29 per month. The new $29/month 4G LTE plan includes 10GB of data, along with...
Gary Ng
18 hours ago