Black Friday Overwhelms Public Mobile and Koodo

Telus-owned Public Mobile and Koodo are currently being overwhelmed by their Black Friday deals.

When Public Mobile increased its $34/month 5G plan to include 40GB of data (up from 20GB), the company’s website slowed to a halt. Many were unable to log in and change to these new promo plans.

Public Mobile acknowledged the outage, saying, “Due to the overwhelming popularity of our Black Friday Deals, some customers may be experiencing latency issues, leading to login or access challenges in areas of My Account.”

“Rest assured, our teams are working to resolve this and ensure a smooth experience for everyone. We appreciate your patience and apologize for the inconvenience. We’ll continue to share updates as they become available. Thank you,” said Public Mobile in its community forums.

As for Koodo, the company’s website is equally as slow right now, according to iPhone in Canada readers. On Saturday morning, Koodo upped its $34 Black Friday plan to now include 50GB data.

Logging in works, but trying to switch plans results in a looping, frozen webpage. Scheduling callbacks looks to be not possible due to the overwhelming demand, while the wait on Facebook Messenger says six hours.

What’s your experience with Public Mobile and Koodo right now?