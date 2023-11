The Telus plan changes keep coming, as its flanker brand Koodo has debuted new plans for existing customers.

According to info received from iPhone in Canada readers, here’s what’s being offered:

$45/60GB 5G (new)

$50/70GB 5G (new)

$55/80GB 5G

$60/100GB 5G Canada-US

$65/120GB 5G Canada-US

All of these plans include Canada-wide minutes and unlimited messaging. Perks include unlimited long distance pack and more.

On Saturday morning, Koodo also upped the data on its $34 Black Friday plan to 50GB.

Some are also seeing a $35/50GB 4G plan right now as well. Your best bet is to log into your Koodo account and see what’s available (the website is super slow right now).