Public Mobile Launches $34/50GB Cyber Monday Plan

Public Mobile has matched other rival flanker brands by offering up a $34/50GB plan on Cyber Monday.

This $34/50GB plan has 5G data and includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and international messaging. Public Mobile says it’s only available for new activations.

Interestingly enough, Public Mobile’s Cyber Monday page only lists the following plans and his $34/50GB plan is absent:

  • $50/60GB
  • $34/40GB
  • $40/50GB

This $34/50GB plan is only available at this link and existing subscribers cannot switch to it.

Earlier today we told you about Public Mobile’s Cyber Monday plans above and how the company acknowledged it’s still struggling to deal with Black Friday demand.

It’s crazy how carriers keep switching up these plans as Black Friday and Cyber Monday proceed. Talk about frustrating for customers who signed up early. The lesson learned is to wait until Cyber Monday for the best last-minute cellphone deals.

