Public Mobile Launches Cyber Monday Plans, Still Struggling with Demand

Telus-owned Public Mobile said on Monday it’s still struggling to deal with “unprecedented” demand from its Black Friday offers.

“Due to unprecedented activity this Black Friday we’re seeing higher-than-normal volumes of tickets. Our agents are actively working on responding to every ticket submission,” said the company on Monday morning. “If you submitted a ticket this weekend and have still not received a response you should hear back soon. Please do not resubmit your ticket.”

“In the meantime, if you have any questions about your Public Mobile service we recommend posting here on the Community or browsing our Help Articles for quick answers. Thank you again for your patience, we will provide updates as soon as they are available,” said Public Mobile.

Public Mobile has also kicked off some Cyber Monday plans as well today:

$50/60GB 5G (30 days)

$40/50GB 5G (30 days)

Previously, the $40 plan only had 40GB of data. Meanwhile, the $50/60GB plan was seen before on promo but this time it only has Canada-wide minutes and not U.S. roaming included.

The last time Public Mobile advertised a 60GB plan it was $60/month on a 90-day subscription and had Canada-US talk, text and data. These plans join the existing $34/40GB 5G plan that’s been very popular. Other flanker brands are offering a $34/50GB plan, but it appears Public Mobile hasn’t matched this.