Public Mobile Launches Cyber Monday Plans, Still Struggling with Demand

Gary Ng
3 seconds ago

Public HomepageImagery Q4Sale CM EN png

Telus-owned Public Mobile said on Monday it’s still struggling to deal with “unprecedented” demand from its Black Friday offers.

“Due to unprecedented activity this Black Friday we’re seeing higher-than-normal volumes of tickets. Our agents are actively working on responding to every ticket submission,” said the company on Monday morning. “If you submitted a ticket this weekend and have still not received a response you should hear back soon. Please do not resubmit your ticket.”

“In the meantime, if you have any questions about your Public Mobile service we recommend posting here on the Community or browsing our Help Articles for quick answers. Thank you again for your patience, we will provide updates as soon as they are available,” said Public Mobile.

Public Mobile has also kicked off some Cyber Monday plans as well today:

  • $50/60GB 5G (30 days)
  • $40/50GB 5G (30 days)

Previously, the $40 plan only had 40GB of data. Meanwhile, the $50/60GB plan was seen before on promo but this time it only has Canada-wide minutes and not U.S. roaming included.

The last time Public Mobile advertised a 60GB plan it was $60/month on a 90-day subscription and had Canada-US talk, text and data. These plans join the existing $34/40GB 5G plan that’s been very popular. Other flanker brands are offering a $34/50GB plan, but it appears Public Mobile hasn’t matched this.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Telus

Telus Denied Appeal on Property Valuations Due to Simple Typo

Telus faced a significant legal setback as the B.C. Property Assessment Appeal Board denied the company's right to appeal the assessments of 18 properties, citing a preventable email error. The telecommunications giant's failure to adhere to the timely filing of an appeal notice as per the provincial Assessment Act was central to the board's decision,...
John Quintet
4 hours ago

Existing Koodo Customers: How to Switch to $35/50GB Black Friday

If you’re an existing Koodo customer, some are seeing the option to switch to a $35/50GB promo plan that’s similar to the $34/50GB Black Friday plan being offered right now. But what if you’re not seeing that in Koodo self-serve? You need to visit a store, but there are still options to make the change...
Gary Ng
1 day ago

Koodo Offering $29/30GB Black Friday Plan, But There’s a Catch

Telus-owned Koodo is continuing to switch up its Black Friday offerings right now for both new and existing subscribers. New customers have access to a $34/50GB plan (was 40GB), that Fido and Freedom Mobile have matched. But there’s also a $29/30GB 4G LTE plan from Koodo right now that’s being offered at dealers, according to...
Gary Ng
2 days ago