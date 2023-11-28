Apple AirTag 4-Pack Hits New All-Time Low of $99

If you missed out on Sport Chek’s Apple AirTag sale yesterday, you still have another chance and at an even better deal.

Costco online has Apple’s AirTag 4-pack on sale at $99.99, which works out to $25 each. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen for an AirTag, especially when a single AirTag is selling on sale for $34 each on Amazon.ca (Apple’s regular price is $39). Could this be a sign a second-generation is coming soon?

You’ll need to sign into Costco’s website to see the deal price, which shows up at $114.99. But once you add the 4-pack to your cart, it’ll show up as $99.99 at checkout as per our screenshot below:

AirTags let you track your luggage, keys, kids, pets and more, leveraging millions of iPhones in the wild. Find a friend to split this deal.

Costco says this AirTag sale pricing goes until November 30, 2023. Of course, with Costco, you have a rock-solid return policy that extends beyond the traditional 14-15 days at other retailers.