Google Announces 11 New Features to Personalize Your Android Devices

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

With 11 brand new features, Google is enhancing device personalization, adding expressive, helpful, and accessible features across Android phones, tablets, and smartwatches.

Google Android 11 New Features

New Android features introduce various functionalities, including a handful of innovative ways to utilize Google Messages.

Here’s a glimpse of what Android users can anticipate:

  1. Emoji Kitchen Sticker Combinations: New combinations for Emoji Kitchen stickers via Gboard.
  2. Voice Moods in Google Messages (beta): Enhance voice messages with unique backgrounds and emoji themes.
  3. Reaction Effects in Google Messages (beta): Spark full-screen animated emojis for more impactful conversations.
  4. Additional Free TV Channels on Google TV: Over 10 new free channels for easy access to shows and movies.Google Android 11 New Features 2
  5. Enhanced Smart Home Control on Wear OS: Control smart appliances and light groups from Wear OS smartwatches.Google Android 11 New Features 3
  6. Set Home/Away Status from Wear OS: Manage smart home devices easily from your smartwatch.
  7. Assistant Routines on Wear OS: Start Assistant Routines via voice commands on Wear OS smartwatches.
  8. Seamless Security Key Login: Set a custom PIN for secure logins with FIDO2 security keys.Google Android 11 New Features 4
  9. Assistant At a Glance on Watch Face: Get crucial information like weather alerts on your Wear OS watch face.
  10. AI Image Descriptions: TalkBack uses AI to describe images for those with vision impairments.
  11. Live Captions for Calls and Media: More languages and text-based response options during phone calls.

These new updates aim to offer convenience, accessibility, and personalization to Android device users, ensuring they make the most of their Google devices.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

You Can Now Download iOS/iPadOS 17.1.2 and macOS 14.1.2

Apple has released three updates on Thursday, with iOS and iPadOS 17.1.2 now available, along with macOS 14.1.2. According to Apple, “this update provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users." You can download these latest updates for iPhone and iPad by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Let us know...
Gary Ng
7 mins ago