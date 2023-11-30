SaskTel Acquires 3800 MHz 5G Spectrum

SaskTel has announced a $10.2 million investment in acquiring 3800 MHz wireless spectrum licenses to enhance its 5G network across Saskatchewan.

This acquisition, along with existing 5G spectrum holdings, is set to significantly boost the network’s performance and bring next-generation connectivity to the province, said the crown corporation on Thursday afternoon.

“This investment will strengthen SaskTel’s wireless network and support new technologies, fostering economic growth and enhancing quality of life,” said Dustin Duncan, Minister Responsible for SaskTel, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

“These new airwaves complement our existing licenses, ensuring our network meets the evolving speed and capacity needs of our customers,” added Charlene Gavel, President and CEO of SaskTel.

SaskTel’s 5G network, which currently offers data speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps, is expected to become even faster with the deployment of both the newly acquired 3800 MHz spectrum and the 3500 MHz spectrum obtained in 2021. The deployment will also significantly increase network capacity, facilitating the adoption of smart technologies in various sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, education, and transportation.

“Since launching 5G in 2021, we have worked to expand the network rapidly. Today, we’re proud to offer 5G service to over half of Saskatchewan’s population, including Regina, Saskatoon, and other communities,” added Gavel.

This spectrum acquisition is part of SaskTel’s broader commitment to invest over $1.6 billion in Saskatchewan over the next five years, ensuring the province remains among the most well-connected in Canada.

Earlier today, Rogers announced it also snapped up 3800 MHz spectrum from the federal government’s 5G auction.