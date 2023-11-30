SaskTel Acquires 3800 MHz 5G Spectrum

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Sasktel 3800 mhz

SaskTel has announced a $10.2 million investment in acquiring 3800 MHz wireless spectrum licenses to enhance its 5G network across Saskatchewan.

This acquisition, along with existing 5G spectrum holdings, is set to significantly boost the network’s performance and bring next-generation connectivity to the province, said the crown corporation on Thursday afternoon.

“This investment will strengthen SaskTel’s wireless network and support new technologies, fostering economic growth and enhancing quality of life,” said Dustin Duncan, Minister Responsible for SaskTel, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

“These new airwaves complement our existing licenses, ensuring our network meets the evolving speed and capacity needs of our customers,” added Charlene Gavel, President and CEO of SaskTel.

SaskTel’s 5G network, which currently offers data speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps, is expected to become even faster with the deployment of both the newly acquired 3800 MHz spectrum and the 3500 MHz spectrum obtained in 2021. The deployment will also significantly increase network capacity, facilitating the adoption of smart technologies in various sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, education, and transportation.

“Since launching 5G in 2021, we have worked to expand the network rapidly. Today, we’re proud to offer 5G service to over half of Saskatchewan’s population, including Regina, Saskatoon, and other communities,” added Gavel.

This spectrum acquisition is part of SaskTel’s broader commitment to invest over $1.6 billion in Saskatchewan over the next five years, ensuring the province remains among the most well-connected in Canada.

Earlier today, Rogers announced it also snapped up 3800 MHz spectrum from the federal government’s 5G auction.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

9-8-8 Suicide Crisis Helpline Launched by CRTC, Telecoms

Mental health support in Canada has expanded with 9-8-8, a new three-digit suicide crisis helpline. Available in both English and French and operating 24/7 across the nation, the service offers immediate aid to those in need. The federal government has allocated $156 million over three years to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH)...
Austin Blake
7 hours ago

Wireless Carriers Extend Black Friday Cellphone Promos

Black Friday and Cyber Monday has come and gone, but some wireless carriers have extended their promo plans for another day or two. The popular plan this year was a $34/50GB offering available from all flanker brands such as Fido, Koodo, Virgin Plus, Public Mobile and Freedom Mobile. Most carriers have extended their sales for...
Gary Ng
2 days ago

CRA Alleges Iristel Involved in Sham Carousel Scheme

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) suspects a $63-million error in tax refunds, linking it to a "sham" carousel scheme allegedly involving Iris Technologies, the parent company of Iristel. Based in Markham, Ontario, Iris Technologies, under CEO Samer Bishay, reportedly inflated its sales from $27 million to $800 million within two years, primarily through trading bulk...
John Quintet
4 days ago