Apple Job Posting Seeks Engineer for 6G Development

A recent job posting from Apple hints at a significant shift in the company’s focus towards 6G technology, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This news comes as Apple continues to face challenges with its 5G cellular modem project.

The job listing for a Cellular Platform Architect on Apple’s website reveals the company’s intent to dive into the next generation of cellular technology. The role involves driving the design and modelling of a 6G reference architecture, a clear sign of Apple’s commitment to pioneering in this field. The candidate is expected to engage in prototyping and evaluating technology candidates for 6G, says the job posting.

Apple’s venture into developing its own 5G modem has been marked by difficulties, with the project being one of the company’s more challenging projects. The primary goal behind this initiative is to reduce dependency on Qualcomm for this essential iPhone component, amidst a history of strained relations between the two companies.

The complexity of modem development, essential for phone operations, means that any shortcomings in Apple’s modem could significantly impact the company’s reputation. However, bringing this component in-house could offer greater control over the technology and potential financial advantages, says Gurman.

While the in-house 5G modem is not expected to significantly enhance performance, unlike Apple’s M series and A series chips, the shift towards 6G research suggests a long-term vision for cellular technology advancement.

It’s important to note that the 6G standard is not anticipated until at least 2030, and its potential advantages over 5G remain speculative at this stage. So don’t get your hopes up just yet.

Heck, in Canada we don’t even have support for mmWave 5G yet, which offers the fastest data within short distances. Recently, the federal government ended its repurposed 3800 MHz 5G spectrum auction, set to enable faster 5G.