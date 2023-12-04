Apple Music Users Reporting ‘Add Playlist Songs’ Setting Issue

Several Apple Music users have encountered a persistent issue concerning the malfunctioning “Add Playlist Songs” feature on their iPhones, iPads, and, in some cases, Macs.

This malfunction has become a growing concern for users in recent weeks, as reported by MacRumors.

Complaints regarding this problem have surged across various platforms such as the Apple Support Community, Reddit, MacRumors Forums, and more.

Notably, the frequency of grievances escalated following the release of iOS 17.1.2, although it appears that the bug has affected numerous other software versions as well.

This has led some users to speculate that there could be a potential server-side issue that Apple needs to address.

The glitch has left users exasperated as it results in songs added to a playlist also being added to their music library without consent.

Attempts to remove these unwanted songs from the library lead to their removal from all playlists, exacerbating the frustration.

As of now, there exists no definitive solution, and the bug persistently recurs without a lasting fix.

The root cause of this issue remains unclear, with Apple yet to provide an official statement addressing the matter.