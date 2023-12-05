SaskTel High Speed Internet Coming to Moosomin

John Quintet
23 mins ago

Sasktel moosomin

SaskTel revealed plans to introduce its infiNET service in Moosomin, a move stemming from its $200 million Rural Fibre Initiative, announced the crown corporation on Tuesday.

This service is set to offer high-speed internet, enhancing access to digital tools, healthcare, education, and economic opportunities. The first connections in Moosomin are expected by the end of December.

“I am pleased with SaskTel’s ongoing efforts to bring more advanced communication technologies to the people of Saskatchewan,” said Steven Bonk, MLA for Moosomin, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “This latest expansion of SaskTel’s fibre optic broadband network will create more opportunities for families and businesses in Moosomin, keeping Saskatchewan the best connected province in Canada.”

The infiNET service, powered by fibre optic technology, offers speeds nearing 1 Gbps, accommodating heavy data usage such as streaming and cloud services. This expansion is part of SaskTel’s broader initiative to extend infiNET to over 130 rural communities, impacting 110,000 residents and businesses.

“As Saskatchewan’s homegrown communications leader, we are thrilled to bring the power of our infiNET network to customers in Moosomin,” said Charlene Gavel, SaskTel President and CEO. “Delivering incredibly fast speeds, our world-class fibre broadband network will ensure our customers can connect to what matters most to them, faster than ever before.”

This initiative aligns with SaskTel’s commitment to invest over $1.6 billion in Saskatchewan over the next five years, aimed at maintaining the province’s connectivity edge. The crown corporation plans to provide Moosomin residents with more info regarding the upgrade to infiNET service in the coming weeks.

