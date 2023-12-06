Meta and IBM Lead Formation of the AI Alliance

Meta and IBM have established the AI Alliance, a collaborative network of over 50 founding members.

The new group which includes the likes of AMD, Intel, Dell, Oracle, Red Hat, Cornell University, Dartmouth, and many others, is dedicated to advancing open, safe, and responsible AI.

“We believe it’s better when AI is developed openly – more people can access the benefits, build innovative products and work on safety. The AI Alliance brings together researchers, developers and companies to share tools and knowledge that can help us all make progress whether models are shared openly or not. We’re looking forward to working with partners to advance the state-of-the-art in AI and help everyone build responsibly,” said Nick Clegg, President, Global Affairs of Meta, in a statement.

The AI Alliance says it is focused on bringing open and transparent innovation in artificial intelligence. It wants to empower a wide range of AI researchers, builders, and adopters with the necessary tools and information to harness AI advancements in ways that prioritize safety, diversity, economic opportunity, and benefits for all, according to the group on Tuesday.

“The progress we continue to witness in AI is a testament to open innovation and collaboration across communities of creators, scientists, academics and business leaders. This is a pivotal moment in defining the future of AI. IBM is proud to partner with like-minded organizations through the AI Alliance to ensure this open ecosystem drives an innovative AI agenda underpinned by safety, accountability and scientific rigor,” said Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman and CEO.

The advancements in AI are moving extremely quickly as we’ve seen with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and also Google’s latest AI model Gemini, unveiled on Wednesday (more on that shortly).