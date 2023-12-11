TikTok Surpasses $10 Billion in Consumer Spending

Usman Qureshi
3 seconds ago

TikTok, the viral short-video social media platform, has just surpassed $10 billion in consumer spending, a new milestone in its financial journey, Data.ai reports.

TikTok Surpasses 10 Billion in Consumer Spending

This year alone, the app has garnered an additional $4 billion, solely from virtual coins used to buy gifts for content creators.

The year 2023 marked TikTok’s ascent as the pioneer non-game mobile app to achieve over $10 billion in consumer spending, a remarkable feat.

Starting the year at $6.2 billion, the platform recorded a substantial $3.8 billion growth, signifying a staggering 61% increase from its initial position.

This achievement places TikTok among the elite ranks, joining just five mobile apps that have reached the $10 billion revenue mark, distinguishing itself as the first non-gaming app to accomplish this milestone.

Among its peers are Candy Crush Saga, Honor of Kings, Monster Strike, and Clash of Clans.

TikTok Surpasses 10 Billion in Consumer Spending 2

TikTok’s major revenue contributors hail from the United States and iOS users in China, each contributing around 30% of the app’s total revenue.

Saudi Arabia, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan follow suit, collectively contributing approximately 13% of the app’s revenue.

Fueling this spending spree are TikTok coins, used for one-time in-app purchases, driving the app’s economic engine. These coins enable users to buy virtual gifts for content creators, with TikTok retaining 50% of the payout.

Forecasts indicate an even more lucrative 2024 for TikTok, with projected consumer spending expected to soar to $15 billion.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

You Can Now Download iOS 17.2 for iPhone and More

Apple has released iOS 17.2 for iPhone, iPadOS 17.2 for iPad and more on Monday. The updates come after Release Candidate versions were made available to developers last week. Also available today is tvOS 17.2, macOS 14.2, watchOS 10.2, plus iPadOS 16.7.3 and iOS 16.7.3 for older devices. Apple has also released macOS Monterey 12.7.2...
Gary Ng
1 min ago

SkipTheDishes Debuts iMessage Extension for Sending Gift Cards

SkipTheDishes has announced the launch of its iMessage extension to allow for quick and easy sending of gift cards. This new feature allows customers to purchase and send gift cards directly through Apple's iMessage. The integration streamlines the process of buying and delivering gift cards, making it an ideal option for holiday gifting, said the...
Gary Ng
1 hour ago