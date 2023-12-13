Public Mobile Boxing Day Deal: $40/60GB Canada-US Plan

Gary Ng
5 seconds ago

Public mobile boxing week

Telus-owned Public Mobile has launched what looks to be the lowest price we’ve seen from the carrier for a Canada-US plan, priced at $40 per month with 60GB of data.

This $40/60GB plan is part of Public Mobile’s Boxing Week sale and includes unlimited talk, text and data in both Canada and the USA. The other Boxing Week plans right now in Quebec are the $34/30GB plan that’s being made available nationwide, and a $50/100GB Canada-US plan on a 90-day subscription (Quebec only).

public mobile canada us quebec

It’s unclear if Public Mobile will make this $40/60GB plan available in other provinces besides Quebec. Right now, Freedom Mobile is offering up a $34/30GB Canada-US plan across the country, so that is definitely putting heat on flanker brands.

Back in June, Public Mobile launched a $50/40GB Canada-US plan only in Quebec, but one month later it expanded the plan to the rest of Canada. So keep your fingers crossed, folks.

As for Public Mobile’s Boxing Week offers outside Quebec, here’s what we’re seeing right now:

  • $34/30GB 5G
  • $40/60GB 5G on 90-day subscription
  • $60/60GB 5G on 90-day subscription
  • $39/20GB 4G

Just two days ago, the $40 plan above only had 40GB of data, but gains 20GB extra now. Axed is the $50/50GB 5G plan.

The 90-day subscriptions are cheaper, but they screw you if you need to change to a cheaper limited-time promotional plan right away, since you’ve prepaid for the full plan.

As we get closer to Boxing Day, expect wireless plans to heat up. It would be great to see carriers match Freedom’s $34/30GB Canada-US plan, but that might be wishful thinking.

