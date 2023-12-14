LEGO Arctic Explorer Truck and Mobile Lab: Creative Gift for Young Explorers

If you’re looking for a unique gift that encourages problem-solving skills and spatial awareness in your children, then check out the LEGO Arctic Explorer Truck and Mobile Lab.

This LEGO set sent our way for a hands-on features a realistically designed tracked exploration vehicle equipped with a working crane and snowplow. It also includes a mobile laboratory, an Arctic landscape setting, a meteorite, four minifigures, and three adorable polar bear figures.

Lego arctic explorer 2

The LEGO Arctic Explorer Truck and Mobile Lab measures over 7 inches high, 16 inches long, and 5 inches wide when fully assembled. It comes with various minifigure accessories, including a toy magnifying glass, circular saw, snowshoes, a telescopic lens camera, a cup, and a walkie-talkie, enhancing the play experience.

Lego arctic explorer 3

The solar panels atop the mobile lab add a modern touch to the playset, making it not only educational but also a green design. The polar bear family included in the set is sure to capture the hearts of young ones, adding an element of wildlife exploration to their play.

LEGO also offers an interactive building experience through the LEGO Builder app. This digital guide allows children to track their building progress, zoom in, rotate, and view models from all angles, making the building process both fun and educational.

Lego arctic explorer 4

This Arctic-themed toy playset is part of the LEGO City range, which includes various sets that encourage imaginative role play based on real-life events. By combining sets from the LEGO City range, children can create an open-ended world of play possibilities.

The LEGO Arctic Explorer Truck and Mobile Lab is not just a toy; it’s an adventure into the Arctic, offering endless action and exploration. The set will offer hours of creative play thanks to the fine details included as part of the set, especially in the mobile lab. It’s a testament to LEGO’s commitment to creating quality-controlled, safe, and engaging toys for children.

Lego arctic explorer 5

One of the highlights of this set is its clever design, particularly the solar panels and the innovative mechanism for the moving tracks, which are powered by a central wheel underneath. This ensures both tracks are rolling no matter what surface the truck is on.

Lego arctic explorer 6

Priced at $99.99 CAD and set to ship by December 23, 2023, this LEGO Arctic Explorer Truck and Mobile Lab playset is designed for children aged 6 and above, offering a blend of fun and educational value with 489 total pieces.

Here are other some LEGO sets worth checking out:

