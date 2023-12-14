Threads Now Available in the European Union

Meta has finally launched Threads, its X (formally Twitter) competitor, in the European Union.

In a Threads post, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced, “Today we’re opening Threads to more countries in Europe. Welcome everyone.” The platform’s launch in the EU comes months after its release in Canada, the U.S., and over 100 other global regions.

Threads first launched in July 2023 as changes made on X made the need for competition ever the more apparent. Meta’s latest platform offers an interesting synergy between itself and Instagram. Users are able to sync their followers between Threads and Instagram, as well as the profile picture, etc. This all helps enhance Threads as part of Meta’s ecosystem.

On top of releasing Threads in the EU, Meta is also now enabling users to browse the platform without the need for a profile. However, to interact with content, users will have to set up an Instagram account, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Threads’ delayed launch in the EU is believed to have been due to the Digital Markers Act. At the time of the official launch earlier this year, Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) has stated that Threads will not launch in the EU “at this point.” However, over the months, Meta has never come forward with an official reason behind its delay.

Since its July release, Threads has seen a drop in active users. Weeks following its initial release, reports claim that app engagement dropped by a whopping 82 percent. As of October, Threads is said to have around 100 million monthly active users. At the time, Zuckerberg felt optimistic in the company’s goals and believed they were achievable “if we keep at this for a few more years.”

There’s no doubt that opening Threads up in the EU will attract a swarm of new users and accounts. As the platform continues to refine itself, Meta seeks to bring in new quality-of-life features, such as the ability to edit posts.