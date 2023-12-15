Bell Customers Now Have TTC Wireless Access

Back in October, Rogers opened up its 5G network in the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway system to all wireless carriers, including its rivals Telus and Bell. The opening of the TTC 5G network was ahead of a mandated date by the federal government.

On Friday, Bell confirmed with iPhone in Canada that its customers now officially have talk, text and data in all Toronto TTC subway stations and select tunnels, as of today. The company had been teasing access was coming since September.

According to Bell, it explained moving forward, their customers can get 5G access in the TTC “at the same time as Rogers’ customers”, whenever expansions happen at stations and tunnels. Check out the map below explaining where Bell customers have coverage right now:

The areas where mobile coverage is available include all stations across Lines 1, 2, and 4 of the TTC subway network. Additionally, coverage extends to specific tunnels, notably on Line 1 between Sheppard West and Vaughn Metropolitan Centre, as well as the Downtown U section. On Line 2, coverage is available between St. George and Bloor/Yonge.

Bell says customers can benefit from 5G, 4G LTE, and 3G coverage, depending on their eligibility and the specific area they are in.

Earlier this year, BAI Canada, which previously held exclusive rights to the TTC network, was acquired by Rogers.