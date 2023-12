If you’re a customer of Bell-owned Virgin Plus you may want to check the latter’s mobile app, as special offers could be waiting for you.

Right now, some Virgin Plus customers are seeing some of the following 5G unlimited plans right now:

$39.99/60GB

$50/80GB

$55/90

$60/100GB

$67/90GB

According to RFD, the offer was targeted to some that were on a $45/55GB and $39/45GB 4G plans from Black Friday, for example.

The $39.99/month plan with 60GB of data is normally priced at $45/month. The company’s current Boxing Week plan is a $34/30GB offering.

Again, it’s best to check within the Virgin Plus mobile app and see what offers are being sent your way.