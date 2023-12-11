Fido, Virgin, Koodo, Public Mobile Launch $34/30GB Plan

Telus-owned Public Mobile continues to tweak its flagship holiday promo plan, which first began as a $39/month offering with 25GB data last week.

Days later, Public Mobile dropped the price to $34/month, a $5 price drop. Now, this plan at $34 has increased data at 30GB, up from 25GB, now matching what Freedom Mobile has on tap for its $34/30GB 5G plan. This plan has also launched from Fido (Rogers), Virgin Plus (Bell) and Koodo (Telus) as well for a limited time, for bring your own phone customers.

Public Mobile says its $34/month plan is for new activations only and includes unlimited Canada-wide minutes and messaging.

Other plans available from Public Mobile right now include:

$40/40GB 5G (with 90-day subscription)

$50/50GB 5G

$60/60GB 5G Canada-US

$39/20GB 4G

$25/1GB 3G

$15/250 MB 3G

Here are the promo plans from Fido right now:

$50/50GB

$45/40GB (eligible for a 20GB data bonus)

$34/30GB

Here are the promo plans from Virgin:

$45/40GB 4G

$50/50GB 4G

$55/60GB 5G

Here are the promo plans from Koodo, with two plans that have bill credits to slightly beat Fido and Virgin’s plans:

$45/60GB 4G

$55/50GB 4G ($5.65/month bill credit for 24 months)

$60/60GB 5G ($5.65/month bill credit for 24 months)

During Black Friday we saw $34/50GB as the plan to beat, and we will likely reach this once again as we near Boxing Day.