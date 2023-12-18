Flipboard Embraces Fediverse: Moves to ActivityPub Integration

Popular article curation app Flipboard is making a shift by embracing ActivityPub, integrating with the federated social web known as the fediverse, The Verge is reporting.

This major announcement signifies Flipboard’s step toward interoperability with various platforms.

The company declared its initiation into transitioning user accounts to ActivityPub, enabling seamless connectivity with apps like Mastodon.

As of now, only a limited number of accounts have been linked through ActivityPub. However, Flipboard aims to extend this feature to all users by March.

This move will empower Flipboard users to follow any fediverse account within the Flipboard app itself, transforming it into an ActivityPub-based platform.

Flipboard CEO Mike McCue highlighted this transition as a groundbreaking move, positioning Flipboard as one of the first mainstream consumer services shifting from a closed ecosystem to ActivityPub.

In practical terms, Flipboard’s articles, when added or curated within the app, will generate ActivityPub-compatible posts.

These posts will contain links to stories, Flipboard magazines, and accompanying commentary.

Essentially, users can follow Flipboard content either within the app or across fediverse platforms like Mastodon, ensuring a consistent feed.

The strategic shift by Flipboard aligns with a new trend focusing on openness and interoperability. It allows curators to publish content across platforms, breaking away from the limitations of a singular service.

Initially, the integration will support one-way posting; however, plans are underway to enable interactions and responses across various apps starting in January.

McCue has been vocal about Flipboard’s belief in the potential of ActivityPub, Mastodon, and the federated social internet, positioning these technologies as the future.

This move reflects Flipboard’s commitment to adopting open platforms while departing from closed systems.