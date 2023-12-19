Meta Quest Pro Gets Tongue Tracking in Latest SDK Update

Meta has just rolled out an upgrade to the face tracking capabilities of its Quest Pro headset. The latest iteration, version 60 of Meta’s SDKs tailored for Unity and native code, now also supports tongue tracking (via UploadVR).

This latest advancement lets Quest Pro discern whether a user’s tongue is protruding during interactions.

For seamless integration, the Quest Pro is equipped with specialized illuminated infrared (IR) cameras situated on either side of the nose gap.

While the Meta Avatars SDK is yet to support this new feature, third-party avatar solutions can swiftly incorporate tongue tracking by updating their SDK version to 60.

In response to this update, korejan, the developer behind ALVR, has expediently adapted their VRFCT (VRCFaceTracking) module for ALXR.

This alternative to Virtual Desktop/Steam Link/Quest Link for PC VR streaming now seamlessly integrates tongue tracking within VRChat.

The Quest Pro faced several challenges in the market, with subdued sales and a reception that, at best, was mixed.

Meta, responding to market dynamics, significantly reduced the headset’s price from $1500 to $1000 a mere four months post-launch.

Recent marketing strategies have even seen the device being offered for free in select cases. Yet, the commitment to ongoing software updates underscores Meta’s determination to fortify the Quest Pro’s functionalities.

Beyond the introduction of tongue tracking, recent updates also encompass improvements in mixed reality performance.