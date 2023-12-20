Public Mobile Offers ‘Exclusive’ Plans to Existing Customers

Telus-owned Public Mobile is now offering ‘exclusive’ plans to existing customers, which is in line with sister company Koodo.

Public Mobile confirmed with iPhone in Canada yesterday its annual ‘More is Merrier’ promo would not be happening in 2023. The company also noted existing customers can also find “exclusive” plans inside their accounts.

According to info we’ve obtained from readers, we can confirm one ‘exclusive’ offer being show to existing customers is in the form of a $39/50GB 4G monthly plan. This plan includes unlimited nationwide calling and unlimited international messaging.

Right now, there’s a $34/30GB 5G Boxing Week plan for new activations, so does it make sense to pay $5 more for 20GB of data—but at 4G speeds? 4G speeds are up to 100 Mbps and 5G is advertised as up to 250 Mbps. But most people can tell you that 4G is sufficient on the network.

What are the exclusive offers you’re seeing from Public Mobile?

Thanks Ken