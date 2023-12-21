Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Reportedly in Talks to Merge

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s meeting with Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish in New York has sparked discussions about a potential merger between the two entertainment giants.

According to Axios, Zaslav has also engaged in talks with Shari Redstone, Paramount’s parent company owner, exploring the possibility of a deal.

While Warner Bros. Discovery’s market value stands at about $29 billion, Paramount’s value hovers just over $10 billion, indicating an inequitable merger.

The meeting, held at Paramount’s Times Square headquarters, delved into possible synergies, particularly in their streaming services—Paramount+ and Max.

It remains uncertain whether Warner Bros. Discovery would acquire Paramount Global or its parent company, National Amusements Inc.

Nonetheless, both options are reportedly under consideration, with bankers hired by WBD to explore the potential deal.

This merger might leverage WBD’s international distribution network to bolster Paramount’s franchises while integrating Paramount’s children’s programming assets into WBD’s streaming ambitions.

Combining CBS News with CNN and merging CBS Sports with WBD’s Turner Sports could create formidable content synergy.

While discussions are in early stages and a deal is not guaranteed, the companies recognize the urgency amid shifting media landscapes and tech incursions.

The merger could form a colossal news and entertainment entity, likely igniting further consolidation in the industry.