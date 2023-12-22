Public Mobile TTC Wireless Access Now Available

John Quintet
31 mins ago

Telus-owned Public Mobile has announced mobile network coverage within the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway system is now available. Customers can now talk, text, and browse the web in select areas of the TTC subway, including tunnels and all stations.

The network coverage extends across all stations on lines 1, 2, and 3 of the TTC, said Public Mobile on Thursday afternoon. Coverage is as follows:

Line 1

Between Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and Sheppard West including the stations between:

  • Highway 407
  • Pioneer Village
  • York University
  • Finch West
  • Downsview Park

Between St. George and Bloor-Yonge including the stations between:

  • Museum
  • Queen’s Park
  • St. Patrick
  • Osgoode
  • St. Andrew
  • Union
  • King
  • Queen
  • Dundas
  • College
  • Wellesley

Line 2

Between St. George and Bloor-Yonge including the stations between:

  • Bay

The mobile connection experience on the TTC is designed to be consistent for customers traveling through subway sections where both the stations and tunnels are connected to the Public Mobile network.

In areas where only the stations are network-enabled, users will experience uninterrupted service while on the platform or aboard a stationary train. However, service will be temporarily unavailable between stations until reaching the next one with coverage.

Public Mobile says it is committed to expanding its network coverage, aiming for universal access and mobile connectivity across the entire TTC system.

Last week, Telus and Bell announced wireless access on the Rogers-owned TTC network was now available, and as expected coverage has trickled down to their sub-brands.

