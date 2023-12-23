Lucky Mobile Boxing Day: $35/35GB, $55/100GB Canada-US and More

Bell’s Lucky Mobile has offered up some Boxing Day deals for 2023, which includes some revised plan offerings.

A promo is offering your third month free for those that register for Automatic Top-Up (pre-authorized credit card payments). These are the new 4G plans below after the 2GB Automatic Top-Up bonus:

$35/35GB

$40/70GB

$55/100GB Canada-US

All plans include unlimited nationwide calling and messaging. The $55 plan includes U.S. roaming and is cheaper than what Public Mobile is offering for its U.S. roaming plan ($60/60GB on a 90-day subscription). Rogers-owned Chatr has a $55/76GB Canada-US plan (66GB data bonus only for 24 months).

Still, Freedom Mobile’s $34/30GB Canada-US plan is still hard to beat. The latter is also offering a $25/100GB Canada-US plan for six months in select markets.