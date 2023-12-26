Fido, Koodo, Public Mobile Launch $34/50GB Boxing Day Plan

After Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile ramped up data for its $34 Canada-US plan from 30GB to 50GB for today only, some fellow wireless rivals have matched the data amount only.

Fido (Rogers), Koodo (Telus) and Public Mobile (Telus) have now launched a $34/50GB plan for Boxing Week, matching what we saw during Black Friday.

The plans are for bring your own phone customers. Fido Makes you enter the promo code PLUS20 at checkout to get the offer. It’s worth noting only Public Mobile offers 5G data speeds while the others are at 4G LTE.

As of writing, Virgin Plus (Bell) is asleep and their $34 plan has 30GB of data still.

So there you have it folks, the 2023 Boxing Day battleground is as $34/50GB plan, but only Freedom offers Canada-US. Rogers, Telus and Bell are likely too scared to match for now.