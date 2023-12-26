Fido, Koodo, Public Mobile Launch $34/50GB Boxing Day Plan

Gary Ng
9 seconds ago

fido koodo public 34 50gb

After Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile ramped up data for its $34 Canada-US plan from 30GB to 50GB for today only, some fellow wireless rivals have matched the data amount only.

Fido (Rogers), Koodo (Telus) and Public Mobile (Telus) have now launched a $34/50GB plan for Boxing Week, matching what we saw during Black Friday.

The plans are for bring your own phone customers. Fido Makes you enter the promo code PLUS20 at checkout to get the offer. It’s worth noting only Public Mobile offers 5G data speeds while the others are at 4G LTE.

As of writing, Virgin Plus (Bell) is asleep and their $34 plan has 30GB of data still.

So there you have it folks, the 2023 Boxing Day battleground is as $34/50GB plan, but only Freedom offers Canada-US. Rogers, Telus and Bell are likely too scared to match for now.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Bell

Lucky Mobile Boxing Day: $35/35GB, $55/100GB Canada-US and More

Bell’s Lucky Mobile has offered up some Boxing Day deals for 2023, which includes some revised plan offerings. A promo is offering your third month free for those that register for Automatic Top-Up (pre-authorized credit card payments). These are the new 4G plans below after the 2GB Automatic Top-Up bonus: $35/35GB $40/70GB $55/100GB Canada-US All...
John Quintet
3 days ago

New on Crave: January 2024

Bell Media's Crave has announced its new shows and movies coming to the streaming service in January 2024. Highlights include the premiere of HBO’s True Detective: Night Country on January 14, and the movie premiere of Equalizer 3 starring Denzel Washington on January 20. Check out all the new titles coming to Crave in January...
John Quintet
5 days ago

Bell EPP December 2023: $55/100GB Canada-US-Mexico Plan

If your employer is part of the Bell Exclusive Partner Program (EPP), it’s time to check your online portal for the latest December 2023 offers. As of today, Bell is offering up a $55 plan with 100GB of 5G+ data, that includes talk, text and data use in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. This pricing...
Gary Ng
5 days ago