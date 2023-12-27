New York Times Sues OpenAI, Microsoft Over AI Copyright Infringement

The New York Times has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft for unauthorized use of its content in training artificial intelligence technologies.

The lawsuit, lodged in Federal District Court in Manhattan, alleges that millions of NYT articles were used to train chatbots, directly competing with the publication.

It doesn’t specify a monetary claim but demands accountability for substantial damages due to the illicit use of NYT’s works.

This legal action signifies a crucial test for the legal boundaries surrounding generative AI tech, potentially influencing the news industry significantly.

The Times, known for its online journalism success, emphasizes concerns over losing web traffic to AI chatbots that rely on its content.

The complaint asserts that OpenAI and Microsoft leveraged NYT’s journalism without permission to develop products that substitute for the news outlet, causing audience diversion.

The lawsuit underlines the potential threat chatbots pose as competitors in the news business, potentially decreasing web traffic to NYT’s website.

Examples cited in the lawsuit demonstrate instances where chatbots provided excerpts from NYT articles, normally accessible through paid subscriptions.

Amid this legal battle, some news outlets have reached agreements with AI firms for the use of their content.

However, the ongoing dispute signifies a broader industry concern about the impact of AI on journalism and intellectual property rights.