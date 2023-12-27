Virgin Mobile Matches Rivals with $34/50GB Boxing Week Plan

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

virgin mobile boxing week 34 50gb

After Fido, Koodo and Public Mobile launched $34/50GB plans to match Freedom Mobile’s $34/50GB Boxing Day offering (that has a leg up with Canada-US roaming), Bell’s Virgin Mobile finally has joined the game.

Virgin Mobile updated its $34 plan on later into Tuesday to match its fellow rivals. The $34/50GB plan is only for new activations and for bring your own phone customers.

The plan includes unlimited nationwide calling and international messaging, at 4G LTE speeds up to 150 Mbps. The plan supports SD video streaming. Another Boxing Week plan still available is a $45/60GB offering with 5G data speeds.

It’s clear that the flanker brands of Fido, Koodo and Virgin Mobile won’t be matching the $34/50GB Canada-US plan from Freedom Mobile, for now. But the pressure is on from Freedom Mobile as the Quebecor subsidiary continues to turn up the heat on ‘Big 3’ incumbents.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Bell

Fido, Koodo, Public Mobile Launch $34/50GB Boxing Day Plan

After Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile ramped up data for its $34 Canada-US plan from 30GB to 50GB for today only, some fellow wireless rivals have matched the data amount only. Fido (Rogers), Koodo (Telus) and Public Mobile (Telus) have now launched a $34/50GB plan for Boxing Week, matching what we saw during Black Friday. The plans...
Gary Ng
16 hours ago

Lucky Mobile Boxing Day: $35/35GB, $55/100GB Canada-US and More

Bell’s Lucky Mobile has offered up some Boxing Day deals for 2023, which includes some revised plan offerings. A promo is offering your third month free for those that register for Automatic Top-Up (pre-authorized credit card payments). These are the new 4G plans below after the 2GB Automatic Top-Up bonus: $35/35GB $40/70GB $55/100GB Canada-US All...
John Quintet
4 days ago

New on Crave: January 2024

Bell Media's Crave has announced its new shows and movies coming to the streaming service in January 2024. Highlights include the premiere of HBO’s True Detective: Night Country on January 14, and the movie premiere of Equalizer 3 starring Denzel Washington on January 20. Check out all the new titles coming to Crave in January...
John Quintet
6 days ago