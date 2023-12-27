Virgin Mobile Matches Rivals with $34/50GB Boxing Week Plan

After Fido, Koodo and Public Mobile launched $34/50GB plans to match Freedom Mobile’s $34/50GB Boxing Day offering (that has a leg up with Canada-US roaming), Bell’s Virgin Mobile finally has joined the game.

Virgin Mobile updated its $34 plan on later into Tuesday to match its fellow rivals. The $34/50GB plan is only for new activations and for bring your own phone customers.

The plan includes unlimited nationwide calling and international messaging, at 4G LTE speeds up to 150 Mbps. The plan supports SD video streaming. Another Boxing Week plan still available is a $45/60GB offering with 5G data speeds.

It’s clear that the flanker brands of Fido, Koodo and Virgin Mobile won’t be matching the $34/50GB Canada-US plan from Freedom Mobile, for now. But the pressure is on from Freedom Mobile as the Quebecor subsidiary continues to turn up the heat on ‘Big 3’ incumbents.