Here are the Top Costco Boxing Week Deals in Canada

Costco Canada has Boxing Week savings right now on its website, offering 956 items on sale right now.

There are Apple products on sale include AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, Apple Watch, Beats headphones and more.

Below are items from the first two pages of the sale that have been the most viewed to date as part of the sale. Numerous 4K televisions are on sale as you can see. Check out the items on sale right now from Costco.ca that are trending:

Electronics

Anker Soundcore Rave Neo 2 SE Bluetooth Speaker: $109.99

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C): $277.99

Apple Airpods 3rd Generation with Lightning Charging Case: $215.99

Apple Watch SE GPS (2nd Generation) Sport Band: $288.99 – $328.99

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS: $498.99 – $538.99

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, Black: $158.99

Bose 550 3.0.2 ch Soundbar: $449.99

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II with Fabric Case: $349.99

Bose Solo 2 2.0 ch Soundbar: $199.99

Duracell Lithium 2032 Coin Batteries, 12-count: $14.99

Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch GPS: $199.99

Garmin Instinct 2, 45mm Smartwatch Graphite: Member Only Item

Google Pixel Watch, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 41mm: $299.00

Guess Ladies Apple Watch Band: $49.99

Hisense HP100 Party Speaker: $259.99

Hisense 65″ Class – U6KR Series – 4K ULED LCD TV: $667.99

JBL Bar 5.1 ch Soundbar with Subwoofer: $499.99

JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker: $269.99

LG XBOOM XL7S Bluetooth Party Speaker: $497.99

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus and Indoor Cam (2nd Gen): $179.99

Roland FRP-2 ACR Digital Piano Bundle with Stand, Bench and Headphones: $849.99

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm Smartwatch, Black: $447.99

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Smartwatch: $339.99 – $379.99

Ted Baker Men’s Apple Watch Band: $39.99

Xbox Series S 1 TB Console and White Wireless Controller: $519.99

Televisions

Hisense 100″ Class – L5H Series – 4K DLP Laser TV: $2,297.99

Hisense 120″ Class – L9H Series – 4K DLP Laser TV: $3,997.99

Hisense 50″ Class – A6KV Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV: $357.99

Hisense 50″ Class – U68K Series – 4K ULED LCD TV: $447.99

Hisense 55″ Class – U68KM Series – 4K ULED Mini LED TV: $567.99

Hisense 55″ Class – U78KM Series – 4K ULED Mini LED TV: $797.99

Hisense 65″ Class – U6KR Series – 4K ULED LCD TV: $667.99

Hisense 65″ Class – U88KM Series – 4K ULED Mini LED TV: $1,497.99

Samsung 32″ Class – The Frame Series – FHD QLED LCD TV: $598.00

Samsung 43″ Class – CU8000 Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV: $498.00

Samsung 43″ Class – Q60C Series – 4K UHD QLED LCD TV: $598.00

Samsung 55″ Class – CU8000 Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV: $648.00

Samsung 65″ Class – CU7000 Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV: $798.00

Samsung 65″ Class – Q60C Series – 4K UHD QLED LCD TV: $998.00

Samsung 75″ Class – Q60C Series – 4K UHD QLED LCD TV: $1,498.00

Samsung 85″ Class – CU7000 Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV: $1,698.00

Sony 50″ Class – X85K Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV: $848.00

Sony 65″ Class – X90L Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV: $1,498.00

Sony 75″ Class – X77L Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV: $1,198.00

Sony 75″ Class – X80K Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV: $1,398.00

Sony 75″ Class – X85K Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV: $1,498.00

Sony 77″ Class – A80L Series – 4K UHD OLED TV: $3,798.00

Sony 83″ Class – A80L Series – 4K UHD OLED TV: $5,998.00

TCL 70″ Class – S470G-CA Series – 4K UHD LED TV: $649.99

As always, buying from Costco means you have a rock-solid return policy, which also applies to online purchases as well.