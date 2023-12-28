Here are the Top Costco Boxing Week Deals in Canada

Costco Canada has Boxing Week savings right now on its website, offering 956 items on sale right now.
There are Apple products on sale include AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, Apple Watch, Beats headphones and more.
Below are items from the first two pages of the sale that have been the most viewed to date as part of the sale. Numerous 4K televisions are on sale as you can see. Check out the items on sale right now from Costco.ca that are trending:
Electronics
Anker Soundcore Rave Neo 2 SE Bluetooth Speaker: $109.99
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C): $277.99
Apple Airpods 3rd Generation with Lightning Charging Case: $215.99
Apple Watch SE GPS (2nd Generation) Sport Band: $288.99 – $328.99
Apple Watch Series 9 GPS: $498.99 – $538.99
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, Black: $158.99
Bose 550 3.0.2 ch Soundbar: $449.99
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II with Fabric Case: $349.99
