Freedom Mobile Launches $29/month Canada-US Promo Plan

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile continues to turn up the heat on incumbent wireless carriers and their flanker brands, as the company has now launched a new $29 Canada-US roaming plan.

The new $29/20GB 4G LTE plan includes talk, text and data use in Canada and the USA after digital discount (pre-authorized credit card payments, for bring your own device users, for 24 months.

Previously, this $29/20GB plan only included Canada-wide calling and data use, but now it has expanded to U.S. roaming.

The move looks to counter a $29/30GB 4G LTE plan launched by Fido, Koodo, Virgin Plus and Public Mobile.

Freedom Mobile also has a $34/50GB 5G Canada-US roaming plan right now also part of Boxing Week.

As Freedom Mobile’s coverage continues to expand across Canada, this $29 plan with U.S. roaming is pretty darn enticing. We haven’t seen a U.S. roaming plan drop below $30 per month before as it’s a fraction of the cost of flagship roaming plans from Rogers, Telus and Bell, which cost $95/month or more.

