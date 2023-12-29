Fido, Virgin, Koodo Offering $29/30GB Boxing Week Plan

Looks like we’ve come full circle again, as the flanker brands of Rogers, Telus and Bell are now offering $29/30GB 4G LTE promo plans again that were available during Black Friday. We’re talking about Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus here.

Earlier this week, Telus-owned Public Mobile added a $29/30GB 4G LTE plan to its Boxing Week plan roster. This plan beats the $29/20GB 4G offering from Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile in terms of data.

Now, Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus dealers and stores are offering a $29/30GB 4G LTE plan for bring your own device customers. This plan is not available online. For those who do not use a lot of data per month, paying $29/month for a cellphone plan with 30GB of data is pretty reasonable in 2023.

All plans include unlimited nationwide calling and messaging. Koodo is offering one free perk, such as international SMS or premium voicemail. Honestly though, offering International SMS as a perk when competitors have it included for free is shameful. Additional data is again billed at $130GB/1GB if you choose to proceed from Koodo.

You may get lucky and find select dealers offering waived connection fees (you should ask for it to be waived). You can also save a bit by signing up under a referral.

Telus dealer Mobile Klinik is offering waived connection and SIM card fees, plus offering a 1,000 minutes long distance add-on for free, to go with $100 of in-store credit and a $50 Koodo bill credit.

Existing customers on the $34/50GB Boxing Week plan can try calling the Koodo retentions department to switch over to this $29/30GB plan. You can also try calling this Telus/Koodo ‘winback’ number: 1-833-881-8868 or 1-844-368-7384.

Telus and Koodo are also advertising this $29/30GB plan on Reddit. “You can contact your dedicated TELUS Reddit team by SMS or email and receive exclusive and priority service at (855) 645-3159 or reddit@telus.com,” says the company. This seems to be the easiest and fastest way to switch to this plan without visiting a dealer location.

Thanks Ex